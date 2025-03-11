AuditBoard unveils AI-powered audit capabilities

AuditBoard announced new AI-powered audit capabilities, further integrating AI into the product, boosting efficiency, and enabling auditors to focus on more strategic tasks.

Internal audit teams are increasingly integrating AI into their work according to the Internal Audit Foundation’s 2025 North American Pulse of Internal Audit report, which found that four in 10 respondents are already using generative AI for internal audit activities, with 65% of respondents planning to increase generative AI involvement.

AuditBoard’s new features enable customers to audit with impactful, industry-trained, generative AI-powered workflows. As the system of record for customers’ sensitive data, AuditBoard maintains stringent security and privacy standards for its platform while helping customers automate repetitive tasks. The new capabilities include:

AI Scoping Memos automatically analyzes the scope of an audit and generates a detailed, structured memo. It takes into account various data points such as relevant risks, key processes, and worksteps to produce a comprehensive document. This tool ensures all critical areas are covered while maintaining consistency and accuracy across scoping documents. Users can edit the scoping document as needed.

automatically analyzes the scope of an audit and generates a detailed, structured memo. It takes into account various data points such as relevant risks, key processes, and worksteps to produce a comprehensive document. This tool ensures all critical areas are covered while maintaining consistency and accuracy across scoping documents. Users can edit the scoping document as needed. AI Cross-Audit Summaries empower audit teams by leveraging AI to deliver an executive-level summary with complete user control over the audits being summarized. The feature automates the consolidation of audit context, findings, and trends into a single, executive-level report, saving time, eliminating manual effort, and delivering clear, actionable insights to improve decision-making and address key risks effectively.

In addition to the new generative AI capabilities above, AuditBoard continues to bring forward innovations in workflow automation and reporting. The latest includes:

Next Gen Reporting Platform reimagines reporting capabilities. This modern platform delivers enhanced functionality, improved user experience, and real-time data insights through an intuitive interface. Key capabilities include a smart bookmarking system with automatic updates, formula-based custom calculations, role-based permissions, direct action capabilities from dashboards, improved field display naming, and enhanced clone maintenance.

“Our team has been able to automate tasks and improve audit quality and efficiency with AuditBoard AI,” said Michael Higgins, Director of SOX at The Trade Desk. “We are confident that these new features will further streamline our audit processes and help us make a greater impact within our business.”

“We have seen a consistent shift from manual processes to automated solutions designed to bolster operational efficiency and reduce error in the face of growing risks,” said Renee Murphy, Principal Analyst at Verndantix. “AuditBoard’s new capabilities answer a clear market need for increased automation for audit teams.”

“These innovative new enhancements empower customers to build AI into their process DNA to reduce the amount of time spent on manual, time-consuming activities and allow them to focus on more strategic work,” said Happy Wang, CTO at AuditBoard. “We are confident these features will help elevate audit teams within their organizations, enabling them to gain trust and add more business value.”